BRG Professionals Ranked Among World's Top Experts for International Arbitration

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from Berkeley Research Group (BRG) were recognized among the top arbitration expert witnesses in Who's Who Legal's (WWL) Arbitration 2020: Expert Witnesses – Legal Marketplace Analysis.

With eight experts recognized by WWL in the US, UK, Hong Kong and Argentina, BRG continues to demonstrate its global strength in the international arbitration space.

"BRG occupies a unique position among the leading international arbitration expert witness firms," said Santiago Dellepiane, New York–based co-chair of BRG's Economics and Damages practice. "As we build one of the top firms in the space, I'm delighted by this industry recognition because it is based on client input."

Dellepiane, ranked third among Global Elite Thought Leaders in North America, is praised by clients quoted by WWL as "the best in the market." He has a "sharp mind" and "ample experience on varied quantum issues." Also, according to WWL, "His excellent communication skills make him a 'go-to expert in the field.'" His practice focuses on regulatory and economic analysis, valuation matters and damages issues.

London-based Managing Director Richard Boulton QC is ranked second among EMEA Global Elite Thought Leaders. He is described as being "in a class of his own" by peers, who consider him "a big player who is active on the highest-value matters."

Three other London-based managing directors received recognition: Heiko Ziehms, who stands out as a "very smart and professional" expert witness, has experience in commercial and investor arbitration and is commended by sources "especially for his post-M&A work"; London office leader Daniel Ryan, who has over two decades of experience in transactions, post-M&A and shareholder disputes and is highly regarded by peers, who note that he is "really good on valuation and IP issues"; and David Saunders, a prominent valuations and damages expert focusing on sectors including construction and oil and gas, who also has impressive international experience as a testifying witness.

Recognized among the top three Global Elite Thought Leaders in Asia–Pacific, Hong Kong–based Managing Director Mustafa Hadi is a "very active" expert who excels in valuation, damages and accounting matters. His peers "rate him highly," acclaiming him as "a go-to professional in the market."

New York– and Buenos Aires–based Managing Director Daniela Bambaci, one of only four people distinguished by the publication for Latin America, is an "excellent" expert witness who is "very well versed in bilateral investment treaty matters." Clients herald her as "a top-notch expert who produces high-quality work."

Andrea Cardani, a New York-based director, is recognized as a Future Thought Leader who "has great technical skills and is a real pleasure to work with," according to sources who consider him "an exceptionally smart, calm and perceptive expert."

"BRG attracts the top talent in the industry," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "Our evidence-based, theory-informed and insight-driven approach to problem solving positions us to address high-stakes disputes and complex managerial issues."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

