BRI Tops Forbes Global 2000's List for the Most Valuable Companies in Indonesia

According to the official Forbes' website, there are six Indonesian public companies listed in the list, and BRI is in the highest position for seven consecutive years since 2014.

"The achievement affirms BRI's commitment to focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sectors. This also strengthens our role and position as a strategic partner for the government helping to recover national economic recovery in Indonesia," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

Forbes' Global 2000: The World's Largest Public Companies is sourced from the FactSet Research system, selected from the world's 2000 largest public companies in terms of four equally weighted metrics: sales, profit, assets, and market value.

Despite the challenging market conditions because of COVID-19 pandemic, BRI was still able to record excellent performance. BRI is now ranked 1007 in sales and 529 in profitability, while assets are at 354 and 505 in market value. The bank that is focusing on MSMEs sectors has recorded revenues of around USD 10 billion, with assets reaching USD 107.6 billion and a profit of USD 1.3 billion.

On average, the 2000 companies listed in the Forbes Global 2000 have experienced an increase in market capitalization of 47 percent. Figures show a total of USD 79.8 trillion in market capitalization, with revenues dropping 6 percent to USD 39.8 trillion and profits down 24 percent to USD 2.5 trillion.

