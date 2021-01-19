Bria Burk Promoted to Director of Digital Marketing at Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

A component of this work also touches on proactive and reactive reputation management and crisis communications.

"Today in digital, we are able to reach important audiences for our clients like never before," Ms. Burk said. "We have the ability to quickly develop campaigns that precisely target business-development opportunities."

Ms. Burk has extensive experience developing digital campaigns across myriad online channels. Digital marketing is rapidly evolving, and that constant evolution demands constant pursuit of new resources and capabilities to effectively deliver results.

The creation of this role and elevation of Ms. Burk represent Androvett's dedication to be at the forefront of digital for clients.

"The pandemic shutdown has been a real inflection point for digital marketing and virtual business development," said Zack McKamie, Androvett's Vice President of Marketing. "We've moved beyond the want-state and into the need-state as businesses across industries appreciate its value. Bria has the skillset to help our clients take advantage of these new opportunities to grow."

"Bria Burk has been a star at this company from the moment she walked in the door," said Mike Androvett, President of Androvett. "This promotion, based on her many contributions and accomplishments, is a great opportunity for her and one that will greatly benefit our clients."

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas and Houston.

For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

Contact:

Mike Androvett

800-559-4524

[email protected]

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

Related Links

www.androvett.com

