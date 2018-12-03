Brian Barrilleaux Joins JenCap's M.J. Kelly Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JenCap Holdings LLC (JCH), a specialty insurance business, announced today that Brian Barrilleaux has joined its M.J. Kelly (MJK) division as President. MJK is a managing general agency and wholesale insurance brokerage based in Springfield, Missouri with offices in nine states throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Barrilleaux will be responsible for the day to day operations and executing the growth plans for the company. He has 30 years of insurance industry experience, with extensive time spent in both the wholesale distribution space as well as underwriting. He joins MJK from CNA Insurance where he was the Commercial Lines Manager in the Little Rock branch. Prior to CNA he ran the Workers Compensation Division of Market Scout and was also the Branch Manager/Sales Leader of Swett and Crawford's, Little Rock office.

Barrilleaux will report to Roger Ware, the President of JenCap's Genesee General division, who will be expanding his role as the leader of both Genesee General and MJK. Ware stated, "We are pleased to have found someone with Brian's insurance experience and history as a leader."

Barrilleaux remarked, "MJK has built a strong reputation on delivering innovative and specialized competitive products for retail agents for over 30 years. I am excited about this incredible opportunity to take over the leadership role and to work alongside the committed employees of the company. I also look forward to continuing to work with agency partners throughout the Midwest and Southeast."

"MJK and Genesee General have strong footprints and top-notch talent in the southeast and bringing these two entities closer together will make us a stronger company for our retail clients as well as our carrier partners," commented John F. Jennings, President and Chief Executive Officer of JCH.

Barrilleaux will be located in MJK's Little Rock office.

About JenCap Holdings LLC

JenCap Holdings is a premier national specialty insurance distribution platform that includes program management businesses, managing general agencies, specialty program underwriters and transactional wholesale brokers. JenCap Holdings has assembled a management team with the sector insight and experience to drive organic growth and strategic acquisitions leveraging technology and advanced data analytics. JenCap Holdings is headquartered in New York.

For more information on JenCap, visit: http://jencapholdings.com/

