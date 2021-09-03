Brian Carney of RiversEdge Advisors Celebrates Twenty Years as a Financial Advisor

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Carney, CFP®, AIF®, ChFC®, CDFA®, CEPA®, co-founder of RiversEdge Advisors in Wilmington, DE celebrates twenty years as a financial advisor.

Beginning in 2001, Brian has spent his entire career in the financial services industry, working at two local firms prior to merging his practice with RiversEdge Advisors in 2014. Not only did this merger allow Brian to continue providing purely independent and conflict-free financial advice, but has given him the opportunity to truly hone his craft and share that with each and every one of his clients.

Brian notes, "As my experience has evolved, I have really found my niche serving business owners and entrepreneurs seeking comprehensive planning services. Business owners are some of the busiest professionals out there. It's the nature of the beast. By simplifying complex financial topics and helping clients make smart investment choices and tax-savvy financial decisions, my clients are able to scale their businesses and improve their personal finances simultaneously."

A lifelong Delawarean, Brian graduated from the Tatnall School and Ursinus College. He has earned various industry credentials including the esteemed Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) in 2008, Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™ (CDFA™), and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designations.

Last year, Brian also added the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) credential to the roster in order to help business owners build more valuable companies, have stronger financial plans, and ultimately prepare to sell or transition their business.

About RiversEdge Advisors

RiversEdge Advisors was founded in 2013 to provide fee-based wealth management solutions to business owners and their families both locally in Wilmington, DE and virtually all over the country. The advisors at this firm serve as the outsourced CFOs for busy, high-income business owners looking to simplify their personal and professional finances and build substantial wealth for the future. The firm also provides 401K Plan Services for business owners with 1-1000 employees looking to develop the most efficient plans and education programs for their business. For more information on RiversEdge Advisors, please visit www.riversedgeadvisors.com.

