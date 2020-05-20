Brian D. Obergfell, Robyn DesHotel and Andrew Reicher join the Board of Directors for National Cooperative Bank

"For four decades, NCB has been a leader in cooperative finance. I am honored to be able to bring my experience to further NCB's success," said Mr. Obergfell.



The Board benefits from a diverse group of members, who come from a variety of industries in which cooperatives play an important role. In addition to Obergfell, DesHotel and Reicher, the Board Members include:



Maurice Smith (Board Chair) , President and CEO of Local Government Federal Credit Union in Raleigh, NC ;

(Board Chair) , President and CEO of Local Government Federal Credit Union in ; Debra Huddleston (Vice-Chair), Senior Advisor, Kimberlite Advisors, LLC , New York, NY ;

(Vice-Chair), Senior Advisor, Kimberlite Advisors, LLC , ; Wilson Beebe , past President of Thanexus, in Wall Township, NJ ;

, past President of Thanexus, in ; Marc Friedman , CFO of a Few Cool Hardware Stores in Washington, DC ;

, CFO of a Few Cool Hardware Stores in ; Paul Hazen , Executive Director of U.S. Overseas Cooperative Development Council in Washington, D.C. ;

, Executive Director of U.S. Overseas Cooperative Development Council in ; Janis Herschkowitz , President and CEO of PRL, Inc. in Cornwall, PA. ;

, President and CEO of PRL, Inc. in ; Patrick Jury , Principal, Patrick S. Jury Advisor, LLC, Des Moines, IA ;

, Principal, Patrick S. Jury Advisor, LLC, ; Andrea Levere , past President of Prosperity Now in Washington, D.C. ;

, past President of Prosperity Now in ; Christine Neal , past Chief Financial Officer of Unified Grocers in Commerce, CA ;

, past Chief Financial Officer of Unified Grocers in ; Jennifer Smith Dolin , Regional Vice President, Mercy Housing , California in San Francisco, CA

, Regional Vice President, , in David B. Vliet , CEO of LifeLong Medical Care, Berkeley, CA

About National Cooperative Bank:

National Cooperative Bank is dedicated to strengthening communities nationwide through the delivery of banking and financial services, complemented by a special focus on cooperative expansion and economic development. NCB provides financial products and services for the nation's cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Bank has offices in Alaska, New York, Ohio and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.ncb.coop, National Cooperative Bank on Facebook and Instagram, or on Twitter @natlcoopbank.

