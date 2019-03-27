Brian Doherty and Chris Hazlett, CAS Join LeaseLock As Vice Presidents of Strategic Accounts

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits in rental housing, announced Brian Doherty and Chris Hazlett as Vice Presidents of Strategic Accounts. They join fellow VP and industry veteran Terri Nicholson to lead the multifamily enterprise sales group for the company.

The enterprise sales team, which boasts more than 75 years of combined multifamily expertise, will focus on accelerating the industry transformation away from all security deposits, surety bonds, cosigners, and guarantee services. LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ properties are driving more traffic, streamlining the leasing process, converting more leases, and significantly reducing bad debt through enhanced rent and damage coverage.

Doherty, Hazlett, and Nicholson will share responsibility for managing the company's strategic accounts and enterprise sales activities nationwide. LeaseLock has experienced rapid adoption across the NMHC Top 50, rolling out over 1 million apartment homes nationwide. The hires come after the recent announcement of CORE Realty's complete portfolio rollout.

"The industry was already moving away from deposits, but with LeaseLock properties may continue in that direction without absorbing all the risk," said Derek Merrill, co-founder and COO of LeaseLock. "After years of perfecting our product in leasing offices across the country, now is the perfect time to bolster our enterprise multifamily presence. Brian and Chris round out a core sales team we will build around for years to come."

Doherty comes to LeaseLock from Domuso, where he served as Vice President of Sales for the online rent payments solution. He leverages more than 27 years of multifamily sales experience and boasts a proven track record of delivering business optimizing solutions to NMHC Top 50 apartment owners and operators. Prior to joining LeaseLock, Doherty held sales roles with Anyone Home and Rent.com. He has a Bachelor of Science from Jacksonville University.

Hazlett comes to LeaseLock after an 11-year tenure with Valet Living. He leverages 17 years of multifamily sales and business development. His previous positions include Regional Sales Executive, Regional Vice President of Sales for the Eastern US, and finally as National Director of Business Development. As the NDS of Business Development, he was instrumental in growing Valet Living's secondary service offerings nationally which included the Student Housing Division and Maintenance & Turns Programs. He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and is actively involved with NAA as well as multiple local apartment associations.

Leading operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Avenue5 Residential, Lennar Multifamily Communities, The Bainbridge Companies and ROCO Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock is reinventing the way renters and properties transact—making it faster, simpler and more cost-effective.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ powers a total elimination of all deposits, bonds, cosigners, and guarantees. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month providing properties up to $5000 in coverage for rent and damage on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is the first nationwide A-rated (Excellent) lease insurance program launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes. In April 2018, the company secured a $10 million Series A funding from leading insurtech and real estate technology funds including Wildcat Venture Partners, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

Media Contact:

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Marlena DeFalco

Account Director

(303) 682-3943

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE LeaseLock

Related Links

http://www.leaselock.com

