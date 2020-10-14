Brian Hamilton Foundation and Junior Achievement Launch "The Arena" Web Series on October 21st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brian Hamilton Foundation and Junior Achievement USA are inviting teen entrepreneurs to enter "The Arena," a new periodic web series that will feature teen entrepreneurs and guest coaches. The first webisode will be October 21 at 1:30pm Eastern.

Moderated by Melinda Emerson, "SmallBizLady" and America's #1 Small Business Expert and Junior Achievement alumna, The Arena provides the opportunity for teen entrepreneurs to present their businesses to coaches who are also successful entrepreneurs. The coaches provide positive insight to the young entrepreneurs and give constructive feedback on how these teens can take their businesses to the next level.

Coaches for this episode of The Arena include:

Brian Hamilton , National Entrepreneur Educator, Co-founder of Sageworks, Philanthropist, Founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs

, National Entrepreneur Educator, Co-founder of Sageworks, Philanthropist, Founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs Tracy Tutor , Co-star, Host of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing LA, Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, Mother, Entrepreneur, And Real Estate Agent

Special guest:

Kaliegh Garris , Miss Teen USA , Founder "We Are People 1st"

"The nation depends on entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation and job growth," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Given the challenges businesses are currently facing, the next generation may have questions about the future of entrepreneurship. This program provides an opportunity for teens to learn more about what it takes to start a business, even at a young age."

"Many kids in our nation lack exposure to the benefits of entrepreneurship," said Charlie Bradley, CEO of the Brian Hamilton Foundation. "It is more important than ever to help all of our youth discover that they are never too young to start their own business. I can't think of two better people to lead this conversation than Tracy Tutor and Brian Hamilton."

Students, parents, and teachers interested in participating in the virtual teen entrepreneurship event can learn more and register here .

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About the Brian Hamilton Foundation

The Brian Hamilton Foundation's mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run, and grow successful businesses. To learn more, visit https://brianhamilton.org.

Related Links

https://www.ja.org

https://brianhamilton.org

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA