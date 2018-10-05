Brian Hutson’s “Habit” Breaks 100 on the Billboard Mediabase Pop Chart

And this is just the beginning for Brian. "Habit" has also entered the Top 10 Mediabase Top 40 Pop Independent Artist rankings at #8, which tracks the most active new artist independent songs at pop radio. The single has been gaining traction across multiple platforms, with over 45 thousand streams on Spotify ( click to listen on Spotify ) and over 50 thousand views on YouTube for the sexy music video shot in Las Vegas ( click to watch the music video ).

Never "resting on his laurels", Brian is releasing the official club remix of "Habit" on Halloween Day, which is already creating hype and being added to DJ mix pools in clubs and on Billboard radio (click to listen on Apple Music).

The music industry has noticed all the attention the single has received, including a "Habit" billboard. Said Lifestyle Republic: "[Brian] is currently featured on a billboard in the famous Times Square in Manhattan, if that's not breaking the barrier not sure what is." This is quite an achievement for an independent artist with only an EP and new single to his name.

Brian is currently touring the East Coast, with upcoming shows in Washington, DC (Oct. 31st), Boston (Nov. 9th) and New York (Nov. 14th). As you read this, a European tour is in the works for early 2019. For more information, visit www.brianhutsonmusic.com.

"I've never met anyone who works harder and is more deserving," said co-manager and producer, Joe Vulpis, AP Music Group.

