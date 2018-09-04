Brian Hutson's New Single, "Habit" - From Billboard In Times Square To Billboard Radio

Released on Labor Day of 2018, Brian's single, "Habit", co-written and produced by Joe Vulpis, AP Music Group (Lady Gaga), is currently climbing the Billboard radio charts. It debuted at 192 on the Mediabase Top 40 Pop chart and has jumped 34 spots to 158 in its second week (click to listen on Spotify). The song debuted at #31 and has advanced to #13 on the Mediabase Top 40 Pop Independent Artist rankings. "Habit" is the first single on his upcoming full album, also titled Habit, due out in November of 2018. It will be an eleven-track album that will offer a pop- and dance- infused flavor.

Between touring the East Coast and planning an accompanying European leg, Brian is also in the midst of planning a November release party in New York City for his upcoming debut album, Habit. Said Brian, "I want this party to be as big as the album; I'm not sure that is possible but I'm sure going to try". The party will be a star-studded affair.

Habit the album has a lot to live up to. His 2017 critically-lauded EP, Midnight Sessions, has garnered over 170,000 Spotify streams and been recognized by the public as well as critics, including HuffPost, No Depression, and Skope Magazine.

"We know people will fall in love with Brian as an artist and as a person. Be prepared to hear more about Brian Hutson in the near future as he rapidly rises to the forefront of the pop music scene," said co-manager Ms. Essence.

For More on Brian Hutson: www.brianhutsonmusic.com | www.apmusicgroup.com/contact

Follow Brian (@brihutson):

Instagram: www.instagram.com/brihutson | Facebook: www.facebook.com/brihutson

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC8v0ofH5vtaOT1ntEuW2dUg

VEVO: www.youtube.com/channel/UCGEXwwUMTlaRM0Eo4-4749g

Management: Joe Vulpis: jvulpis@gmail.com & Essence Moraldo: tripleSSSentertainment@gmail.com

SOURCE AP Music Group

Related Links

http://apmusicgroup.com

