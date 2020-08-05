Brian Kozy, P.E., Joins Michael Baker International as National Practice Lead - Bridge

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Brian Kozy, P.E., has joined the firm as National Practice Lead – Bridge. In this role, Mr. Kozy will facilitate the ongoing growth of the Practice while closely collaborating with colleagues across the country. He will also ensure the superior quality, efficiency and technical excellence of the firm's bridge projects and assist in managing national staffing and resources. Michael Baker also announced that Frank Russo, P.E., has been named the National Technical Director for the firm's Bridge Practice. In this new role, Mr. Russo will report to Mr. Kozy and serve as a technical resource to bridge engineers across the company. Mr. Kozy will be based out of the firm's Baltimore office, while Mr. Russo remains with the Philadelphia office.

"We are thrilled to have Brian at the helm of Michael Baker's Bridge Practice as we design and build innovative structures that serve as the backbone of our nation's infrastructure for the millions of people who safely travel across them each day," said David Boone, Chief Growth Officer at Michael Baker International. "For the past 80 years, Michael Baker has designed, constructed and preserved some of the world's most iconic bridges and our firm is currently ranked as the #5 Bridge Firm in the country by Engineering News-Record (ENR). I am certain we will remain at the forefront of bridge innovation as we apply the latest advancements in bridge design, construction and inspection to our projects."

Mr. Kozy is a recognized leader in the engineering profession and brings more than 20 years of technical expertise, thought leadership and management skills to his new role at Michael Baker. Most recently, Mr. Kozy served as Principal Bridge Engineer for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), where he provided national technical leadership and led the FHWA Structural Engineering team to improve bridge and tunnel design, construction and performance nationally. In this role, he developed federal engineering policy and guidance and continues to contribute to the advancement of knowledge as a thought leader for civil infrastructure topics that include steel and concrete bridges, load-rating, security and tunnels. Prior to his 10-year tenure with FHWA, Mr. Kozy served as a Transportation Business Manager for Parsons Brinckerhoff and a Structural Project Manager for HDR Engineering.

Mr. Kozy earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He also holds a Master of Engineering degree and Bachelor of Science degree, both in Civil Engineering, from The Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Russo is an industry veteran with 27 years of experience, including 10 with Michael Baker. As National Technical Director – Bridge, he will proactively engage in the firm's top bridge projects to perform high-level reviews, assume an increased QA/QC role for larger, more complex projects and serve on national technical committees such as Transportation Research Board (TRB), American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA), Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI) and more. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Russo served as a Senior Bridge Engineer at HNTB Corporation, Bridge Engineer at URS Corporation and Special Projects Engineer at the Iowa DOT Office of Bridge and Structures.

Mr. Russo earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil & Construction Engineering Technology, as well as a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering, from Temple University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

