Brian Lawrence Named a Best 15 Blogger for Wedding Pros

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry educator and marketing consultant Brian Lawrence was recently recognized by Feedspot as having one of the 15 Best Wedding Marketing Blogs. The media database curated the list by evaluating thousands of blogs and ranked them by traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and content freshness.

Lawrence's educational insights focus on website design, SEO improvement and marketing strategies for wedding professionals . His online contribution is joined by other well-known wedding industry blogs such as nationally recognized WeddingPro and Book More Brides.

With a 40-year career in the wedding business, Lawrence is the owner of a marketing firm specializing in website design and SEO . He began his career in the wedding industry with catering and was the originator of the "one-stop shop" wedding planning experience in the 1990s. He later served as Vice President of Marketing with national invitation company Encore Studios before launching his marketing firm.

Lawrence is the author of two books, a regular guest on sales and marketing podcasts and a frequent speaker at Wedding Business Merchants Academy, an annual convention for event professionals. He will be joining Certified Speaking Professional and industry expert Alan Berg and Venue X Co-Founders Abed Elsamna and Hassan Mahmoud for a panel discussion on technology trends and their impact at this November's Wedding MBA in Las Vegas.

