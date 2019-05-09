Brian Nese Named Stoel Rives' Office Managing Partner in California

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is pleased to announce that Brian Nese is the new office managing partner for the law firm's three California locations. Nese will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the offices and will continue to practice in the firm's Energy Development group.

"With Brian as the office managing partner, we know that Stoel Rives' California offices will remain committed to excellence in the legal profession and the growth of business throughout the region," said James E. Torgerson, Stoel Rives' firm managing partner.

Nese is the former co-leader of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group. His practice focuses on representing renewable energy project developers and owners and operators in connection with project development, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and related due diligence.

According to Nese, "Stoel Rives has served California for nearly 20 years. I am committed to our continued focus on enhancing client value through client service, knowledge management, efficiency and a continued commitment to diversity and innovation. I look forward to serving in this new role while continuing to support our clients in the energy industry."

Prior to joining Stoel Rives, Nese was an associate at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, in Los Angeles, where he represented clients in a variety of matters, including dispute resolution, litigation, and regulatory and enforcement proceedings.

Active in the community, Nese is a member of the San Diego County Bar Association, CleanTech San Diego, and the San Diego chapter of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE).

Chambers USA and Chambers Global selected Nese as one of "America's Leading Lawyers for Business" in 2017-2018.

Nese graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Georgetown University, before earning his law degree from the University of Southern California Law Center.

About Stoel Rives LLP: Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, real estate and construction, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, land use, and intellectual property law.

