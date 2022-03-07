Brian Petranick Resigns as President and CEO of RiseMark and Right at Home

OMAHA, Neb., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, a subsidiary of RiseMark and a leading in-home senior care brand, announced today that Brian Petranick has officially resigned from his 22-year post as President and CEO.

Margaret Haynes, Chief Operating Officer for Right at Home and 11-year member of the leadership team, will be taking over Petranick's day-to-day duties and working with the RiseMark Board to continue Right at Home's mission of improving the quality of life for those they serve.

"Brian has played a critical role in shaping Right at Home into one of the most successful senior care brands in the industry," said Haynes. "Having worked with us for more than 20 years, he helped Right at Home grow from a small, emerging brand to a thriving franchise with more than 650 territories across eight countries. We are so thankful for all he has contributed to our success, and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter."

The Board of Directors at RiseMark is confident that Haynes is poised to lead the company through this transition period. "Right at Home continues to amaze us with their growth," said James B. Hyler Jr., RiseMark Board Chairman. "We are excited about the future and believe the company is on the cusp of even greater growth."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 650 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home