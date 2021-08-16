Brian Wise is named Woundtech CEO

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woundtech, a leading wound management company serving Medicare Advantage health plans and at-risk senior care provider groups, announced that Brian Wise has been named as its Chief Executive Officer. Brian Wise succeeds Founder Jeffrey Galitz, MD who will continue as a member of the Board of Directors and advise the company on strategic and clinical direction.

Brian Wise is an accomplished healthcare leader with over twenty years of experience scaling complex care management services and technology under value-based and capitation arrangements. Brian most recently served as Chairman of Cix Health, a patient mobile app empowering patients and family members to manage complex chronic conditions. He was the founder and CEO of Advance Health which later merged with CenseoHealth to become Signify Health. Signify Health offers solutions to payers and healthcare providers to succeed in managing value-based care. Brian also served in senior leadership roles at Amerigroup and Coventry Health Care.

Woundtech Founder Dr. Jeffrey Galitz stated, "Brian is a unique leader with a background in creating and expanding solutions for health plans. Woundtech is at a stage in our evolution where we can invest in experienced executive talent to catapult the growth of our services and company. With the addition of Brian, I will have an opportunity to work with our Board on strategy and future expansion opportunities."

Brian Wise shared, "I'm pleased with the opportunity to join an incredible company and to drive expansion of our services to the underserved wound care population. We will capitalize on Dr. Galitz's vision to deliver wound care and other services in-home. I look forward to his continued guidance as we work to expand our products and services to our health plan clients and drive growth in existing and new markets."

Brian Wise is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Woundtech:

Woundtech is a leading provider of in-home wound care services. Our clinicians and clinical support teams deliver the most advanced wound care to those at need in the comfort of their own home environment. Woundtech's model incorporates evidenced-based care and telemedicine, with a proprietary wound care-specific electronic medical record and an advanced formulary of wound care products. This model drives greater access to specialized care, faster and improved healing rates, low costs and better quality of life for chronic patients, and reduced hospitalizations. Woundtech's value-based model incorporates social determinants of health and health equity for many who might otherwise be underserved.

