BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings Launches Online Store

"We're thrilled to bring our beloved homestyle dressings to even more fans across the country with BRIANNAS new online store," said Jenny Van Dorf, director of brand marketing. "Customers no longer need to hunt supermarket shelves for their favorite flavor. We're giving them more of what they love, delivered straight to their door without leaving the comfort of home."

For a limited time, consumers can also use the discount code SHIPBRIANNAS for 20 percent off their order. This announcement comes on the heels of BRIANNAS branding refresh, a bold new logo and packaging design to match the bold flavors of their signature dressings.

With a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and fat-free offerings, the new packaging highlights each dressing's attributes so customers can easily see what is (and is not) in their favorite products. Descriptions on the back of each bottle reveal the flavor profile and pairing recommendations for each dressing, as well as a callout to visit the BRIANNAS website for great recipes, recycling tips, and additional resources.

BRIANNAS dressings contain no artificial flavors, no high fructose corn syrup, no trans fats, and no MSG. For more information, including where to purchase these products online and in stores, visit BRIANNAS.com. Follow BRIANNAS social media pages for the latest news and recipe inspiration.

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS premium salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world. Produced in Brenham, Tex., the gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. Made with heart healthy canola oil, BRIANNAS produces 16 conventional flavors and 6 organic. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 19 are gluten-free, 14 are certified Kosher and six, GMO-free.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women's Health and on NBC's "The Today Show." For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

SOURCE BRIANNAS

Related Links

https://www.briannas.com

