Brick Trends Shine with Metallic Glazes and Lighter Colors

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top trends in fired-clay brick exteriors feature a lighter palette, sleek metallic glazes, pattern changes and Renaissance inspired design elements.

Brief Video: 2019 Brick Trends

Brick Industry Association (BIA) member brick manufacturers around the country report that top residential color choices include whites, grays, tans and buffs – in line with millennials' preferences for lighter exteriors made from natural materials and modern design over boxy architecture, according to manufacturer surveys.

"Brick comes in hundreds of textures and colors that never fade, ranging from polar white to jet black with hundreds of shades and textures in between," said Ray Leonhard, BIA's president and CEO. "Homeowners can also paint or stain existing brick if they want a change in color."

Increasingly popular metallic glazes include clear glazes and colors such as greens and blacks. Sleek metallic finishes that shimmer with light rays create a striking feature wall or back splash.

Design trends feature "historic modern" elements, including bellcast eaves and flying trellises inspired by 16th century French architect Philibert de l'Orme. Trends also include arched doorways that mimic classic barrel vaulting used by the Romans and revived with the Renaissance.

Tudor Revival trends use projected headers of brick (in banding and patterning) to add texturing and cast multiple shadow accents in daytime for an impasto appearance of thickly painted brush strokes. The brick pattern change within the timbering is reminiscent of Italian Brick Romanesque architecture dating to the 12th century.

Brick trends also include texture changes in patterning, such as corbelling of random brick in walls and bricked over old windows.

Paver colors lean toward grays and blacks, with grays working especially well with stone and other building materials. Pavers are also increasingly used both indoors and out.

Interior thin brick continues for kitchens, living room accent walls and other applications.

Founded in 1934, BIA at www.gobrick.com is the nationally recognized authority on clay brick construction representing the nation's distributors and manufacturers of clay brick and suppliers of related products Contact/Connect: Email: brickinfo@bia.org, Phone: 703-620-0010, Twitter @BrickIndustry, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

SOURCE Brick Industry Association

Related Links

http://www.gobrick.com

