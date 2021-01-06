BrickBio Enters into Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Co-Development Partnership with a Large Pharmaceutical Company

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrickBio, the leading company in site-specific bioconjugation for improved therapeutics, has signed a deal with a large pharmaceutical partner to co-develop a therapeutic antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Financials and the split of therapeutic intellectual property were not disclosed.

BrickBio has a focused effort in the areas of oncology, neurology, and metabolic disease, although the company's established site-specific modification process is robust and expandable beyond the scope of these disease states. In addition to expanding its internal pipeline, the company has entered into a number of partnerships with top pharmaceutical companies and international partners within one year of the company moving into its laboratory space.

"The growing number of partnerships that BrickBio has established with pharmaceutical companies speaks measures to the power of the BrickBio platform technology to not only improve key therapeutic characteristics of existing molecules, but also to create new classes of molecules, ultimately increasing the number of available treatment options for patients," stated Audrey Warner, Head of Business Development at BrickBio and Vice President of Investments at Tiger Gene. "BrickBio is excited about the significant potential of its current partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and will continue to expand its deal pipeline in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and protein therapeutic market," Warner concluded.

"The rate of invention and progress within BrickBio has been extremely impressive and the company has developed into a mature commercial entity with optimized processes," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of BrickBio, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "BrickBio is well aligned to solidify a leading position in the therapeutic protein and ADC (antibody drug conjugate) market due to the flexibility of its proprietary UAA (unnatural amino acid) bioconjugation platform to insert handles at any site within the protein backbone, as well as to produce homogenous conjugated products," Boyce continued. "The company has added new proprietary chemistries, beyond conjugation, that are able to discern the optimal DAR (drug to antibody ratio). This new technology, in conjunction with the company's bioconjugation platform will aim to produce ADC and protein therapeutics with the optimal efficacy and lowest toxicology. These added capabilities will further strengthen BrickBio's relationships with pharmaceutical partners resulting in a profoundly positive outcome in patients' lives," Boyce concluded.

About BrickBio Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds.

www.brickbio.com



About Tiger Gene

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.

