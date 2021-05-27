Brickworks Opens New North American Supply Center

"Glen-Gery has always been committed to providing customized, end-to-end solutions to meet every customer's unique needs," said Mark Ellenor, president, Brickworks North America. "Whether you're an experienced builder, architect or a homeowner, the new supply center in Des Moines is a premium one-stop shop where customers can not only collaborate and leverage our expertise, but also compare, select, and purchase everything they need for their projects."

Located at 4601 NW Urbandale Drive, the supply center's 25,000-square-foot space includes:

A consultation area where a team of experienced staff will offer expert advice, review plans and guide customers through the product selection process for projects of any size

A stunning 7,000-square-foot showroom displaying an impressive portfolio of products, including brick, stone and pavers

An 18,000-square-foot warehouse hosting a large selection of masonry products and supplies

A trade area where builders, contractors and homeowners can purchase necessary tools and supplies

A fully-equipped training and education center for trade professionals to expand their knowledge and technical skills through a forthcoming series of seminars, classes and trainings

A high-end event space for industry events hosted by Glen-Gery

Glen-Gery currently operates ten masonry supply centers in the U.S. and has a long history of manufacturing and distributing brick products in Iowa. To learn more about Glen-Gery, visit https://www.glengery.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Nguyen

[email protected]

609-385-6701



ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brick maker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1934, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America Corporation, Glen-Gery is one of the largest brick manufacturers in the United States. www.brickworks.com.au

SOURCE Glen-Gery

Related Links

http://www.glengery.com

