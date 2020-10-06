Brides' 2020 Wedding Study Reveals New Post-Pandemic Perspectives on Marriage

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brides ( www.brides.com ) released findings from its 2020 American Wedding Study . What began as a holistic look at what weddings mean to couples in 2020, quickly transformed into a study about how a world-altering event—with ramifications for health, finance, culture, and relationships— impacted those ideals.

Brides surveyed over 1,400 American newlyweds in a range of demographics including age, race, income, geographic location, and sexual orientation. The results shed light on how the pandemic impacts attitudes toward weddings and marriage, and the result is an in-depth exploration of what motivates Americans to get married and have weddings today, and shows how couples have responded to a time of upheaval and uncertainty.

"Couples have pivoted their planning—and gotten creative with microweddings and virtual ceremonies—to celebrate with their families in a safe way," said Roberta Correia, Editorial Director, Brides. "If anything, the pandemic has made weddings, and particularly partnerships, more meaningful."

The survey is Brides' latest installment of its annual survey of newlyweds across the country, revealing key insights on cultural shifts, trends, behaviors, and spending related to weddings in America. Some key takeaways:

The Impact of COVID-19 on Marriage

81% of respondents said the pandemic has changed their expectations for their wedding, and four in five couples (82%) said that living through the pandemic has made them want to marry their significant other more

Two in three couples (66%) had to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19, yet 36% still decided to have a wedding during the pandemic

While nearly half (47%) of couples are planning to downsize their guest list, 1 in 4 (26%) couples plan to spend more on a wedding after the pandemic, and 23% are still planning to host a destination wedding

Key Marriage Trends

Same-Gender Couples Behaviors and Traditions:

74% of same-gender newlyweds see marriage as necessary for a fulfilling life—almost 10% more than different-gender newlyweds

"Buddymoons" are significantly more popular with same-gender couples. 42% of same-gender newlyweds took a "buddymoon," compared to 23% of different-gender newlyweds

Nearly one in four (23%) of same-gender newlyweds said that they never wanted to marry prior to meeting their partner, compared with just 9% of different-gender newlyweds

Men Dream About Weddings, Too:

Straight men are more likely than straight women to say their single most important reason for having a wedding is that they 'dreamed about it' for much of their lives, with 32% of men deeming the big day a lifelong dream compared to 27% of women

40% of grooms assert the importance of making the wedding celebration 'grammable', as compared to just 27% of brides

44% of men strongly believe that being married will make them more of an adult, compared to just 30% of women

Millennials Believe in Love, and Other Things:

69% of newlyweds—particularly millennials and those who saw lasting commitment in their parents' marriages—said they've always wanted to get married, with 89% believing that marriage will take their relationship to the next level

One in five (23%) newlyweds cited financial security and benefits as a factor in their "I do" decision, and 20% said they wanted the legal protections marriage can offer

