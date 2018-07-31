Bridge Bank and Tree Line Capital Partners Provide Senior Debt Financing to Support the Recapitalization of Goettl Air Conditioning by Baum Capital Partners

In 1939, the Goettl brothers, Adam and Gust, formed the Phoenix, Ariz. based company, Goettl Air Conditioning, using design features that allowed their units to operate in the harsh climate of the desert Southwest. Ken Goodrich purchased Goettl Air Conditioning, becoming its owner and chief executive officer, in 2012.

"At Bridge Bank, we are committed to supporting private equity sponsors by providing flexible financing structures with speed and certainty," said Rick Lamoreux, senior vice president in Bridge Bank's Southern California Corporate Banking group. "We are pleased that we could work together with Tree Line to support Baum Capital Partners in the recapitalization of Goettl Air Conditioning, a company that has a long history of providing their customers with the best in-class air conditioning products and service. All of us at Bridge Bank are excited to be working with Goettl and look forward to supporting their continued growth and vision."

"We are excited to support Baum Capital Partners and the team at Goettl," added Frank Cupido, a partner with Tree Line. "This transaction is a great example of the long-term relationships we strive to build with our borrowers, private equity sponsors and lending partners, as we have now worked with the teams at Bridge Bank and Baum Capital Partners in multiple transactions in the residential HVAC space. Goettl has built an extremely impressive brand driven by best in-class management and quality of service and we look forward to a long relationship with Ken Goodrich and the team at Baum Capital Partners."

"Working with Bridge Bank and Tree Line was an enjoyable, collaborative process," said Chris Hanson, a partner with Baum Capital Partners. "We really respect the market orientation and responsiveness they demonstrated throughout the process. We appreciate having a lending team with capabilities and products that were available to us as we completed the first investment in our new fund."

Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Bridge Bank was founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley to offer a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank offers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, sustainable energy project finance, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has eight offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank's powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country's top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #2 on the Forbes 2018 "Best Banks in America" list. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

Tree Line Capital Partners is a direct lender that provides financing solutions to lower middle market borrowers consisting of senior term loans, unitranche term loans and equity co-investments. Tree Line works directly with management teams and sponsors to tailor flexible transaction structures and foster long-term relationships. Tree Line's principals have been focused on direct lending for over 15 years with a breadth of experience through multiple economic cycles. The firm directly originates, underwrites and manages portfolios of senior secured debt facilities in $5 million-$100 million transaction sizes for borrowers with at least $3 million of EBITDA. The firm has offices in San Francisco, CA and New York, NY.

Baum Capital Partners is a private investment firm that provides equity capital and strategic resources in support of dynamic companies in the lower middle market. BCP seeks to invest in technology-enabled and service-based businesses with exceptional prospects for growth and focuses on opportunities where a financial partner is being sought to solve a corporate or ownership need including investments to support growth, generational ownership transfers and management-backed recapitalizations. Working in close partnership with entrepreneurs and managers, BCP has a passion for helping promising companies reach their potential, and the resources required to make it happen. For more information, please visit www.baumpartners.com.

Goettl Air Conditioning, established in 1939, offers the highest quality AC and heating equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. Goettl operates in the Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California areas. All Goettl technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training to make them the best in the industry. Goettl Air Conditioning was recently named the "Best HVAC" company by readers of Arizona Foothills Magazine's "Best of Our Valley 2018" and named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States.

