Bridge Bank Hires Tech Banker Jon Berry, Builds on Growth Momentum in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced it has expanded its Technology Banking team by hiring Jon Berry as senior vice president, further bolstering its resources and talent to serve the innovation sector in Austin, Texas. Jon will be responsible for growing and managing the bank's portfolio of technology clients in the Austin market, in addition to building a team and establishing a loan production office.

"Bridge Bank has an excellent opportunity to expand its presence in Austin – an area rich in companies focused on innovation," said Berry. "I look forward to leading this growth effort and building a team to serve and grow the portfolio."

Jon joins Bridge Bank from Pacific Western Bank where he was senior vice president in the bank's Venture Banking group, a business line acquired through the 2015 acquisition of Square 1 Bank, where he was responsible for portfolio management and expansion.

"Jon's reputation and successful track record of delivering banking solutions to growing companies make him a great fit for our team, and for our future growth model," said Matt Wysong, regional director of Bridge Bank's Mountain West-based Technology Banking group.

A seasoned financial professional with more than 17 years of experience in banking, Berry has spent most of his career supporting the innovation sector in Austin. In addition to Pacific Western Bank, he has held positions at Square 1 Bank and Comerica Bank. Jon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Red McCombs School of Business Administration at The University of Texas at Austin.

Jon Berry can be reached at (512) 293-9263, or [email protected].

About Bridge Bank

