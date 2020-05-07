Bridge Bank Promotes Bill Wickline to Head of its Life Sciences Group

Wickline co-founded Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group in 2015 and prior to his promotion he also served as senior vice president, director of portfolio management, where he was responsible for establishing LSG's underwriting policies and leading the portfolio management team. Prior to joining Bridge Bank, he also held a leadership role in the underwriting and portfolio management group at Oxford Finance, LLC. Wickline holds an MBA from the Rady School of Management at University of California San Diego (UCSD) and an M.S. in Management Science with distinguished honors also from UCSD.

"LSG has been on a trajectory of significant growth and with recent key new hires in major markets our team is now strategically positioned to expand our service and success in life sciences," said Wickline. "I look forward to leading our team to the next phase."

"I look forward to seeing Bill take on the leadership role of the Life Sciences team," said Dan Myers, chief executive officer of Bridge Bank. "Bill and his team are in a prime position to continue growing and expanding the presence and capabilities of the group."

Bill Wickline can be reached at (858) 259-5356, or [email protected].

About Life Sciences Group

Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group understands the unique challenges and opportunities companies face in bringing their products from lab to market. Whether biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and tools, or pharma, companies benefit from experienced, knowledgeable lenders – along with sophisticated products and services – to help their enterprises succeed. The team provides term and revolving credit facilities to life sciences companies for a variety of purposes, including capital, working capital, refinancing, restructuring, recapitalization, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

