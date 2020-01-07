Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group Expands in San Francisco Bay Area, Hires Derek Scalf

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Bank today announced its Life Sciences Group (LSG) has expanded its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area by hiring Derek Scalf as vice president, relationship manager in its San Francisco office. Derek will be responsible for leading business development and growing existing client relationships. Additionally, Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group, led by Rob Lake, announced a return to this year's 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 13 – 16 in San Francisco.

"I look forward to being a valuable member of the Life Sciences team," said Derek Scalf, relationship manager. "I am excited to hit the ground running during this year's JP Morgan Healthcare Conference."

"In recent months, we've made key hires and realigned existing roles as we've expanded the presence and capabilities of LSG," said Rob Lake, senior director of Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group. "I am excited for the impact that Derek will have on our team during the 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and look forward to him being an integral part of our team in serving and growing our Bay Area-based portfolio."

Derek joins Bridge Bank with nearly 10 years of experience in working with small to mid-market companies and has served as vice president at Silicon Valley Bank, and most recently at Wells Fargo Bank, in the Life Sciences and Healthcare practice where he managed a portfolio of client relationships and lead business development. Derek holds a Bachelor of Science from the Ricciardi College of Business at Bridgewater State University.

Derek Scalf can be reached at (415) 500-9786, or dscalf@bridgebank.com. To request an appointment to meet with a member of the Life Sciences team during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, please contact Rob Lake at (858) 523-4686, or rob.lake@bridgebank.com.

About Life Sciences Group

Bridge Bank's Life Sciences Group understands the unique challenges and opportunities companies face in bringing their products from lab to market. Whether biotechnology, medical device or pharma, companies benefit from experienced, knowledgeable lenders – along with sophisticated products and services – to help their enterprises succeed. The team provides term and revolving credit facilities to life sciences companies for a variety of purposes, including growth capital, working capital, refinancing, restructuring, recapitalization, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

