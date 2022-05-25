Bridge Biotherapeutics to Present Comprehensive Pipeline Updates at the 2022 BIO International Convention

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for cancer, fibrosis and inflammation, is scheduled to give a comprehensive company presentation on Thursday, June 16 at the 2022 BIO International Convention taking place in San Diego, California, between June 13 - 16, 2022.

Pavel Printsev, Bridge Biotherapeutics director of Business Development, will provide an overview of the company as well as the latest information on its clinical-stage assets:

B BT-401 , a Pellino-1 inhibitor for ulcerative colitis

BBT-877 , an autotaxin inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

BBT-176 , a fourth-generation EGFR TKI for non-small cell lung cancer

BBT-207, also a fourth-generation EGFR TKI for non-small cell lung cancer (about to begin clinical trials)

"We are delighted to be able to give an in-person presentation at this year's BIO International conference. We look forward to the opportunity to discuss our progress and partnering ambitions for therapies that will address serious diseases for which there are no viable treatment options," stated Pavel Printsev, Director of Business Development of Bridge Biotherapeutics.

To learn more about the session and Bridge Biotherapeutics, please visit the events page on our website at https://bit.ly/3lEGVDY.

What: A Comprehensive Company Presentation

When: Thursday, June 16 , 11:4 5 (PDT )

Where: Company Presentation Theater 3

Therapeutic category: Multiple Therapeutics

About Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotech company based in the Republic of Korea with offices in the U.S. and China. Founded in 2015, Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for disease indications with high unmet medical needs including cancer, ulcerative colitis, and fibrotic diseases. The company's clinical pipeline includes BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. Entering 2022, the company enhances its strategic focus on fibrotic diseases and cancers. For more information, visit https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.

