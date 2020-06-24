Bridge Named Leader in G2's Summer Report

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, released its Summer 2020 Grid Report on Corporate LMS . Bridge has once again been named a top Leader based on the responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"Leading companies focus on creating an engaging culture that unlocks the potential of each employee. In today's competitive job market, smart companies provide opportunities that facilitate connection, alignment, and growth for their people and teams," said John Knotwell, General Manager for Bridge. "Bridge is proud to be among the most sought after learning and performance management platforms."

Bridge achieved superior ranking on the Corporate LMS Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the LMS category. A product must have received ten or more reviews to be included in the report.

Bridge was also awarded Best Support Mid-Market, High Performer, Momentum Leader, Easiest Admin, and Easiest to Use for the Summer 2020 Corporate LMS category.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Bridge) on G2's Bridge review page.

About G2

G2 , the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .

About Bridge

Bridge is an employee development and performance management platform that combines LMS, performance management, career development, and engagement measurement into a unified experience. Bridge empowers businesses to develop, retain, and promote their most valuable asset-- their people. More information at www.instructure.com/bridge/

