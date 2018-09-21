Bridge Therapeutics Announces the Addition of Dr. Bob Rappaport to Its Scientific Advisory Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bob Rappaport, MD, has worked on advancing anesthesia, analgesia, and addiction drug-treatment research, discovery, and evaluation, in the private sector through his consulting firm Analgesic Concepts LLC. Dr. Rappaport also has an impressive resume in the public sector through his work at the FDA and has published extensively on addiction, pain clinical trial design, sleep disorders, and opioids for acute and chronic pain.

"I'm glad to become a Scientific Advisor for Bridge Therapeutics," said Dr. Rappaport, "since Bridge hits the sweet spot of my professional focus, namely improving the treatment of pain and addiction disorders."

Dr. Rappaport spent 20 years at the Food and Drug Administration, with the last 12 years as Director of the Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Addiction Products Division at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. There he oversaw the approvals of drug products for that sector. He worked within the FDA to build the public-private partnership ACTTION (Analgesic, Anesthetic, and Addiction Clinical Trial Translations, Innovations, Opportunities, and Networks) which has been highly successful in improving the study and development of treatments in these areas. Prior to his retirement, Dr. Rappaport received the FDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Rappaport has long been an active member of IMMPACT or Initiative on Methods, Measurement, and Pain Assessment in Clinical Trials. Since 2002, IMMPACT meetings have brought together top researchers, stakeholders, and experts in the chronic pain and acute pain fields. During these meetings, experts come to consensus on the development and interpretations of clinical trials for acute and chronic pain in adults and children.

Speaking of Bridge's newest Scientific Advisory Board member, President Tim Peara remarked, "We value the regulatory and clinical insights that Dr. Rappaport can provide and look forward to a long and productive association with him."

About Bridge Therapeutics

Bridge Therapeutics is an innovative, late development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approvals of a patented (U.S. Patent #8410092) drug combination, BT-205, for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients. Its investigational drug BT-205 is a unique combination of two chronic pain drugs — the partial-agonist opioid buprenorphine and the NSAID meloxicam — delivered in a state-of-the-art sublingual formulation. Bridge Therapeutics' goal is to make the BT-205 compound and other investigational new drug candidates available to millions of patients experiencing chronic pain.

