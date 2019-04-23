Bridge Therapeutics Announces the Addition of Edward J. Minskoff to Its Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Therapeutics, an innovative startup pharmaceutical company developing a practical and safe therapy for chronic pain, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward J. Minskoff to its board of directors. As a major Manhattan real estate acquirer and developer of 40 million square feet of commercial space, Edward J. Minskoff brings decades of financial and business experience to Bridge. Mr. Minskoff is also known for his philanthropy to NYU Medical Center, as well as to numerous cultural and educational institutions, including Columbia University and his alma mater, Michigan State University. In recognition of his accomplishments and support, Michigan State University awarded him an honorary doctorate degree in business and also named its new business pavilion in his honor.

On joining Bridge's board, Mr. Minskoff commented, "I see Bridge improving the health care of millions as it becomes a highly successful pharmaceutical company."

Dr. Greg Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Science Officer of Bridge Therapeutics, said, "We are delighted to have someone with Edward's strategic vision to help guide us through our current phase and into commercial operations."

Mr. Minskoff is a member of the following professional organizations:

NYU Langone Medical Center, Trustee

NYU Langone Medical Center, Finance Committee Member

NYU School of Medicine Foundation, Vice Chair - Board of Trustees

NYU Cancer Institute, Board of Directors

NYU Real Estate Institute, Advisory Board

Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture and Planning, Real Estate Development Advisory Board

Graduate School of Architecture and Planning, Real Estate Development Advisory Board Real Estate Board of New York , Governor

, Governor The Real Estate Roundtable, Board of Directors

Realty Foundation of New York , Director

, Director Partnership for New York City , Board Member

, Board Member Association of Builders and Owners

Urban Land Institute, Mixed/Use Council

Metropolitan Museum of Art, Real Estate Council

Metropolitan Museum of Art, Friends of Modern Art, Founding Member

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Steering Committee

About Bridge Therapeutics

Bridge Therapeutics is an innovative, late-development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approvals of a patented (U.S. Patent #8410092) drug combination, BT-205, for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients. Its investigational drug, BT-205, is a unique combination of two chronic pain drugs—the partial-agonist opioid buprenorphine and the NSAID meloxicam—delivered in a state-of-the-art, sublingual formulation. Bridge Therapeutics' goal is to make the BT-205 compound and other investigational new drug candidates to help combat the opioid crisis.

