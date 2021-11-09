Bridge to Health Program to Connect New Mexico Community Members with Free Health and Wellness Resources

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Health, a newly created community health and wellness program, launched today in New Mexico with a goal of expanding access to resources that enable better health through collaboration, education and community engagement.

The program connects community members to no-cost health screenings, educational resources, wellness testing and local services. The program's website also includes the Family Resource Connector, an online tool that directs New Mexico residents to information about health, housing support, food and other nearby resources.

"Too many communities across New Mexico lack access to essential resources like healthcare, affordable food, and safe housing," said Donna Sauter, ICAN Director, New Mexico State University. "Making health care services available to all New Mexicans is a critical first step to improving the lives of and investing in the future of our communities. We must continue to work together to ensure that access to affordable and healthy food as well as safe housing is accessible to all residents in our great state."

Bridge to Health helps connect community members to local resources by bringing together a wide range of organizations providing access to vital services. The program is supported by Quest Diagnostics through its Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, which focuses on improving health equity in underserved communities. Quest Diagnostics is the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services.

"Access to health services is vital, especially as many people have had to delay routine care due to the pandemic," said Mandell Jackson, Vice President and General Manager, Quest for Health Equity. "By joining forces with trusted community organizations, we hope to team up and collectively address the needs of the community in a more comprehensive way."

In addition to online resources, community events will be hosted throughout the state of New Mexico, starting with a kickoff event in Las Cruces on Saturday, November 13, co-hosted by St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and an event in Albuquerque on Saturday, December 11. The events will offer a range of free resources and support including comprehensive wellness testing and health screenings; vision screenings for children; COVID-19 vaccinations; groceries; healthy recipes; and a Kid's Zone to entertain children.

"St. Paul's is happy to support this important event for the community as an extension of our ministry to Las Cruces," said Reverend Greg Kennedy, pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. "We hope the community will take advantage of this outstanding opportunity and the Bridge to Health program."

To learn more information and to access Bridge to Health's online services, visit www.bridgetohealth.com or www.bridgetohealth.com/es/ for the Spanish version of the website.

About Bridge to Health

Bridge to Health is a community program that aims to make better health more accessible. We help empower the people of New Mexico through partnerships, education, and community engagement. The program is part of the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative founded by Quest Diagnostics, which focuses on improving health equity in underserved communities.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About Quest for Health Equity

Quest for Health Equity is an initiative of Quest Diagnostics and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation focused on providing resources, funding, testing services and education to address health disparities in underserved communities across the U.S.

SOURCE Bridge to Health