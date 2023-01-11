Bridge to Life Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Bob Beechey as Chief Financial Officer and Blago Herrera as Vice-President of Operations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life, Ltd. ("Bridge to Life" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of organ preservation solutions and organ perfusion technologies, announced the appointment of Bob Beechey as Chief Financial Officer and Blago Herrera as Vice President of Operations.

Bob Beechey possesses extensive experience in the life sciences sector, having held senior executive posts at both publicly traded and privately held companies of varying size. His distinguished track record includes CFO titles at Aspira Women's Health, Quintiles Transnational Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eastman Kodak's health group, and Arthur Andersen. Beechy earned his MBA from INSEAD and holds a BS in Economics from the esteemed Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Blago Herrera brings over three decades of experience in the manufacturing and supply chain operations med tech sector, having a multifaceted career path ranging from large public conglomerates to small-scale startups.

Herrera most recently held the titles of Vice President of Quality Affairs and Plant Manager at SynCardia Systems while previously having had a career trajectory which led to the role of Plant Manager for BD's manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. Herrera has been instrumental in building multiple manufacturing facilities from the ground up, across multiple public and private conglomerates and under a variety of regulatory mandates. His strategic approach to international regulations, essential for the success of the medical device industry, has led him to success in his previous positions.

Don Webber, President and CEO of Bridge to Life Ltd. stated, "We are confident that Bob Beechey and Blago Herrera's diverse experience and expertise will make them valuable additions to our team and help drive our company's growth and success. These positions are critical in support of our growth strategy in the upcoming years."

About Bridge to Life

Bridge to Life is a recognized leader in organ preservation. The company distributes its products in over 60 countries and has devices in development at its Edmonton, Alberta design center for lung and heart perfusion. Through a strong focus on collaboration with surgeons and transplant professionals, Bridge to Life continues to explore emerging science and preservation technologies.

