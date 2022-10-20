Bridge to Life Ltd. Names Don Webber as President and CEO

Steve Schweighardt, founder and former CEO to retire from daily operations and will remain as Chairman of the Board.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Bridge to Life, a world leader in organ preservation, announced Don Webber as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Webber's appointment comes after Steve Schweighardt, founder, and former CEO for over seventeen years, announced his retirement from daily operations. Schweighardt will remain as Chairman.

Don Webber, Bridge to Life New President & CEO

In making the announcement, Schweighardt stated, "We are very pleased to announce that Don will be taking over as President and CEO effective immediately. Don joined us in January as President of Perfusion Systems and has been instrumental in developing the strategies for our portfolio of devices. Since joining the company Don has been closely engaged with our preservation solution business and is now able to assume more responsibility and lead the company."

Webber brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience to Bridge to Life and has extensive experience developing and commercializing medical products. Prior to joining Bridge to Life, Webber served as CEO of SynCardia Systems, LLC, and was responsible for the turnaround and successful sale of the company. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of Novoste Corporation, a former NASDAQ company, and one of the early global medtech unicorns to achieve a valuation of over one billion dollars. Webber's education includes a bachelor's degree from State University of New York in Industrial Technology and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University. Webber is also a former veteran of the United States Air Force. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the incredible company Steve founded and led from its inception. The Bridge to Life brand stands for quality worldwide and that's a testament to Steve's leadership and the strong team of individuals he's assembled."

Schweighardt started Bridge to Life with a core group of employees and board members who have been committed to the mission of increasing the number and quality of organs available for transplant. Under Schweighardt's leadership, Bridge to Life has become an internationally recognized company known for advancing organ preservation. In the past three years, Bridge to Life has expanded its portfolio to include perfusion and oxygenation devices supporting kidney, liver, lungs and heart.

About Bridge to Life

Bridge to Life is a recognized leader in organ preservation. The company distributes its products in over 60 countries and is currently enrolling patients in its multi-center, randomized, pivotal study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the VitaSmart Liver Perfusion System. The company also has devices in development at its Edmonton, Alberta design center for lung and heart perfusion. Through a strong focus on collaboration with surgeons and transplant professionals, Bridge to Life continues to explore emerging science and preservation technologies.

https://bridgetolife.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Willis

[email protected]

704-998-9444

SOURCE Bridge to Life Ltd.