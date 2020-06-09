Bridge Women's Center Opens Mobile Pregnancy Center

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., June 9, 2020 The Bridge Women's Center announced the opening of its Mobile Pregnancy Center on 5/18/20. The Bridge Women's Mobile Pregnancy Center provides free, confidential and compassionate support and resources to pregnant women and women who may be pregnant. All services are provided at no cost as the center operates on donations from those who share their vision and mission.

Providing services such as ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, maternity support and post-abortion counseling - Hannah as the Bridge Women's Mobile Pregnancy Center is named, will meet women facing unplanned pregnancies right where they are. While the center is mobile and will be traveling throughout New Jersey, due to Covid-19 the center will be heading out 2-3 days a week to abortion clinics, other key areas and will also be stationed at 127 White Oak Lane in Old Bridge where they are accepting walk-ins and appointments.

"Despite Covid-19 and the adjustments that have been made due to this pandemic, we are still proceeding, still making an impact and have a vision for the future. We want women facing unexpected pregnancies to know that we are here, we will meet them where they are and are ready to serve them," stated Bridge Women's Center Executive Director, Debbie Biskey.

While the Mobile Pregnancy Center is staffed with medical professionals, the work of the Bridge Women's Center does not end at ultrasounds and pregnancy tests. The Bridge Women's Center introduces women with unplanned pregnancies to various resources including counseling, programs, abortion healing and recovery, childbirth preparation classes, lactation consultations, and support during pregnancy and after the child is born.

Bridge Women's Center's Executive Director, Debbie Biskey said, "Opening our Mobile Pregnancy Center has been a vision of ours for many years. We are so grateful to our supporters and are excited to serve women, men and families through pregnancy and after. We are here for life."

The Bridge Women's Center is currently accepting appointments. To make an appointment call 732-588-0999 or email [email protected]

To find out more about Bridge Women's Center visit https://www.bridgewomenscenter.com/or email [email protected].

Debbie Biskey

Executive Director, Bridge Women's Center

[email protected]

Bridgewomenscenter.com

732-588-0999

SOURCE Bridge Women's Center

Related Links

https://www.bridgewomenscenter.com/

