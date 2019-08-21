BridgeBond-Securities Crossed the 480 Million Euro Revenues Before the End of 2019

ZURICH, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeBond – Securities has crossed the 480 million Euro benchmark in revenues since JAN 2019 thanks to their short-term investment strategy. The bond received a five-star overall Euroswiss Rating™ from among 117 funds in the Multisector Bond Fund Category as of July 31st, 2019 based on its risk-adjusted returns. BridgeBond-Securities investors hold the high return to its investors considering the minimal risk and high liquidity which allows private investors to join Fixed Income Investment programs. With legacy of trust since 1964, BridgeBond-Securities is one of the most established and reliable Swiss short term financing firms. The firm provides a wide range of solid investment opportunities targeting international investors.

The big news is in addition to crossing the 480 Million Euro benchmark, BridgeBond – Securities in Switzerland opened the gate to private international and non Euro citizens and allows them to join Fixed income investment programs. For the implementation of the international activity expansion BridgeBond – Securities which function as a leading Euro asset management and investment of the Brookfield asset management, a highly experienced Banker and economist was hired.

Mr. Jeffrey Cornell has 18 years of investment and financial markets experience. Prior to joining BridgeBond-Securities, Mr. Jeffrey Cornell was an Associate and Partner at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) in the Product Strategy group. There he covered securitized products and other mortgage-related investments. Before PIMCO, Mr. Jeffrey Cornell was an Investment Banking Head of credit risk Analysis at Barclays in the Securitized Products group, where his work encompassed a variety of Non-Agency RMBS and ABS origination and advisory assignments.

Media contact:

Mrs. Sabine Walker

45 152 69 09

http://www.bridgebond-securities.com

