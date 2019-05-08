Bridgecom Announces National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Corporate Membership

MIRA LOMA, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecom, provider of the standardized colorectal cancer (CRC) screening outreach program to accelerate patient compliance, announced today its acceptance as a corporate associate member of the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT). The company pledges its support of NCCRT's "80% in Every Community," a nationwide campaign to ensure at least 80 percent of adults take advantage of potentially life-saving colorectal cancer screening.

NCCRT is a national coalition dedicated to reducing the incidence of and mortality from colorectal cancer in the U.S., through coordinated leadership, strategic planning, and advocacy. NCCRT, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) and the American Cancer Society joined forces during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month on March 7th to kick off the renewed colorectal cancer screening campaign. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

"Our six years of pioneering work creating an evidence-based patient outreach platform and a repeatable FIT kit distribution and patient engagement process complements the vision and objectives of NCCRT," said Joel Luce, CEO and chairman of the board at Bridgecom. "Preventative at-home screening tests like the FIT kit meet the needs of aging populations. The 50-plus population is more likely to use the FIT kit CRC screening test because it is a cost effective, convenient option that can be administered in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. By combining a delivery packet that is simple to understand with the variety of engagement support tools afforded by our platform, the result is higher screening rates."

Components of the Bridgecom program include at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits and a HIPAA-compliant, web-based patient outreach management platform to help organizations manage and optimize their CRC screening outreach process, drive patient compliance, and improve education and awareness. The platform engages patients through a combination of personalized touchpoints such as phone, email, text or mail to move them to action.

The importance of CRC screening, a HEDIS quality measure, and its impact on patient health outcomes are clear: One in three adults ages 50-75 is not getting screened as recommended according to the American Cancer Society; the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program stated the 5-year relative survival rate for early stage CRC is 89.8 percent; and an Annals of Internal Medicine study revealed that a single application FIT screening can have up to 90 percent sensitivity for colorectal cancer.

"We are pleased to welcome Bridgecom as a new corporate associate member," said Richard C. Wender, MD, chief cancer control officer, American Cancer Society, and chair, National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable. "A fundamental premise of the Roundtable is that collective action among the member organizations will be more successful in reducing the burden of disease and reducing that burden faster than if we worked alone. It takes many voices to create an effective partnership, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with and learn from Bridgecom going forward."

About Bridgecom

Bridgecom is a software and services company that provides powerful solutions to close care gaps, improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable risk, costs and complexity. Anchored by 30 years' expertise in Medicare/Medicaid member communication fulfillment, Bridgecom's web-based platform and workflow processes helps health payers, providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and medical groups standardize and distribute at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT) colorectal cancer screening to target populations. The technology effectively engages recipients through a combination of personalized notifications designed to educate and drive them to action, achieving compliance. For more information, visit https://www.bridgecomsolutions.com/.

