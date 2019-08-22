BridgeMark Strategies Forms Strategic Alliance With Chalice Financial Network To Deliver Comprehensive Advisor Transitions Support And Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeMark Strategies (BridgeMark or "the firm"), a leading third-party advisor transitions consultancy and M&A advisory firm for the independent financial advisory space, announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with Chalice Financial Network, a Software-as-a-Service-based member-benefit organization. As part of the new strategic alliance, BridgeMark Strategies will offer its services and solutions on a discounted basis to Chalice's community of over 48,000 independent financial advisor members.

Led by Jeff Nash, a 25-year wealth management industry veteran, BridgeMark serves as an unbiased source of guidance and support for independent financial advisors, encompassing those looking to move between independent broker-dealer or RIA platforms, establish their own RIA, sell or buy a practice, or maximize growth opportunities by recruiting new advisors to their business. The firm leverages its extensive experience and unparalleled connections across the financial service space – spanning over 80 IBDs and RIAs – to help advisors make the most informed decision possible about the best steps to take to meet the current and future goals of their businesses.

Mr. Nash, BridgeMark CEO and co-founder, said, "BridgeMark is proud to partner with Chalice Financial Network, whose mission of providing independent advisors with access to the best possible services is completely aligned with ours. We look forward to a long collaboration with the Chalice team and their advisor members."

Chalice's members will gain access to BridgeMark's comprehensive set of transition support and solutions, which are especially relevant to financial advisors managing between $50 million to $750 million advisory and brokerage assets, an often overlooked and underserved segment of the industry. Such advisors typically struggle to find unbiased consultation and advice, since most of the information they come across is provided by the firms attempting to recruit them.

BridgeMark's entire set of services include:

Broker-dealer research and transition support: For advisors actively seeking to transition, BridgeMark helps them to understand their needs, wants and dislikes, then narrow down their list of options to a handful of possible destination firms. BridgeMark helps evaluate pros and cons of firms and then negotiates the most favorable transition incentives.

RIA transition support: For advisors considering starting or joining an RIA, BridgeMark helps to evaluate the pros and cons of the move and, if advisors choose that route, it assists in custodian evaluation and negotiations.

M&A support: For advisors actively looking to sell their businesses or merge them into other practices, BridgeMark uses its broad industry networks to identify potential acquisition or merger partners, then negotiate terms and help advisors close deals when the time arrives.

With the SEC recently having adopted Reg BI, advisors can rely on BridgeMark to serve as a trusted ally and counselor as they contemplate what the new regulatory landscape means for their business.

Chalice CEO Keith Gregg said, "We are thrilled to make the transition services that Jeff and his team provide more accessible to our members. Particularly for smaller practices that may not command the scale and attention that bigger offices do, having a resource like BridgeMark in their corner gives them crucial information that levels the playing field and ultimately empowers them to make the best strategic decisions for their business and their clients."

About BridgeMark Strategies

BridgeMark Strategies is a financial advisor-centric M&A and transition consulting firm specializing in evaluating broker-dealers, RIAs, custodians and aggregators. BridgeMark's unique approach and expertise help advisors with the three critical criteria of their decision: Feel, Fit and Financials.

With unparalleled, decades-long relationships across the retail financial advice industry, BridgeMark is focused on serving the best interests of its advisor clients by helping them understand their long-term growth goals, find the best platform provider to support those goals and execute a plan to achieve those goals. From consulting with advisors on broker-dealer changes to next-level transition planning to comprehensive M&A deal facilitation, BridgeMark serves as a strategic partner with an emphasis on unbiased research and results. For more information, please visit http://www.bridgemarkstrategies.com.

About Chalice Financial Network™

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform. For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com.

