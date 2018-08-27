BridgePoint Risk Management Continues Its Rapid Expansion With Experienced Additions to Their Team

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePoint Risk Management continues to expand its national footprint with the addition of several new team members in Arizona, California, Rhode Island and Virginia. The infusion of experienced talent to its personal risk management team reinforces the firm's commitment to providing a truly consultative experience to accomplished families across the country. "We continue to search for the best and brightest our industry has to offer, as we strive to exceed the service expectations of our valued clients," said John Paolini, CEO. "Adding these highly qualified advisors complements our national expansion strategy and ensures the consistent delivery of holistic risk management solutions to family offices, successful business owners, and athletes and entertainers."

Jimmie Banta will serve as a Personal Risk Advisor and will be stationed in Los Angeles, California. Over the past 13 years, Jimmie has managed the risk management needs of affluent families on both the East and West coasts. He will bring tremendous value to BridgePoint's local team, clients, and business partners.

John Pugliese joins BridgePoint Risk Management as a Personal Risk Advisor working from Bristol, Rhode Island. John brings several years of consultative experience and valuable expertise insuring yachts and personal watercrafts. He will work closely with established business partners in New York City and throughout New England.

Leighann Sargent is one of our newest Personal Risk Advisors and will be based in the Phoenix office. She brings 18 years of personal insurance experience and will serve affluent and high-net-worth clients living in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California.

Elizabeth Staley joins BridgePoint Risk Management as a New Business Specialist, working from Haymarket, Virginia. Elizabeth brings over a decade of professional experience to the team, having worked both on the broker and carrier side of the industry. She will leverage her expertise in coastal risk as she supports BridgePoint's Risk Advisors located in the Southeast.

"We are very excited to have these four seasoned professionals join our team. They will help expand the BridgePoint brand, as a specialized independent insurance advisor. We are confident our clients and business partners will quickly appreciate their consultative approach and commitment to personalized service," expressed Jim Schwarzkopf, CSO.

About BridgePoint Risk Management

BridgePoint Risk Management is one of the few firms nationwide with a focus on providing commercial and personal risk management solutions for successful individuals, families, and family offices. We operate on a national platform, with associates throughout the country. We maintain property and casualty insurance licenses in all 50 states, enabling us to respond to our clients' evolving needs. Our team has extensive experience managing the complex needs of business owners, high-profile executives, athletes and entertainers, and collectors of fine art, jewelry, wine, and automobiles.

For more information, please, visit www.bridgepointrm.com

Interview Contact:



Meredith Schwarzkopf, BridgePoint Risk Management



Phone: 419.794.7037



Email: mschwarzkopf@bridgepointrm.com



bridgepointrm.com

Media Contact:



PJ Phillips, TDC Companies



Phone: 419.891.9999



Email: pjphillips@tdccompanies.com



tdc-marketing.com

SOURCE BridgePoint Risk Management

Related Links

http://www.bridgepointrm.com

