Bridger Insurance Notifies Customers and Applicants of Data Security Incident

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Insurance Services ("Bridger") has become aware of a data security incident that may have affected the personal information of its customers and applicants. Bridger has provided details of the incident on its website, https://bridgerins.com/, to inform potentially impacted individuals of this incident and to provide resources to assist them.

In September 2018, Bridger contacted its third-party IT provider to help resolve issues with its network. During this process, Bridger became aware of potential unusual access to one of its servers. Bridger launched an internal investigation to determine the nature of this potential access, and on September 14, 2018, Bridger shut down the potentially impacted server. As part of its investigation, Bridger engaged an independent third party computer forensics firm to investigate the incident. Based on the forensics investigation, Bridger ultimately determined that personal information relating to insurance applications may have been affected by this incident. Since that time, Bridger worked diligently to identify those individuals whose personal information may have been involved.

This information may have included customer/applicant names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license information, vehicle information and record histories, and prior insurance claims information.

Bridger's website notification includes information about the incident and steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. Bridger has established a toll-free call center which can be reached at 1-877-204-9536. Although Bridger is not aware at this time of any misuse of impacted information, Bridger will provide potentially impacted individuals with complimentary identity monitoring services for 12 months through TransUnion. They can contact the call center with any questions and enroll in the free identity monitoring services. Additional information and recommendations for protecting personal information can be found on the Bridger website at https://bridgerins.com.

The privacy and protection of its customers' and clients' information is a top priority for Bridger. Bridger deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern that this incident may cause.

SOURCE Bridger Insurance Services