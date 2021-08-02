Bridgestone Breaks Ground on $51 Million Expansion of Williamsburg, Kentucky Firestone Industrial Products' Air Springs Plant

"Today, we celebrate the vitality and growth of this plant and this community, with new investment, new jobs and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team's commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world," said Emily Poladian, president, Firestone Industrial Products. "Our company and our Kentucky team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by advanced electric vehicle systems and by key supporting technologies like our Firestone air springs and air suspensions."

FSIP is a leading global supplier of air suspensions for the EV industry. Firestone air suspensions not only help improve ride comfort and handling, but also can increase electric vehicle range and help protect batteries from road impact and overheating. This new chapter was born from a decades' long history of designing and supplying parts to the majority of commercial vehicle manufacturers in North America. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has supplied product to keep these essential services providers moving. Its products include Ride-Rite™, Airide™, Airide™ Pro, Airogear™ and Marsh Mellow™ air springs.

Williamsburg Plant employees and Bridgestone leadership were joined in the celebration by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, State Senator Robert Stivers, State Representative Regina Huff, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. and Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

"As we continue to build a better Kentucky for all of our families, I want to thank Firestone Industrial Products for its partnership with Whitley County, the Eastern Kentucky region and the commonwealth as a whole," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "This company has been a dedicated corporate partner in the commonwealth for many years, and this investment shows Firestone's commitment to Kentucky as it creates 250 new jobs to meet increased demand for cutting-edge technology in electric vehicles. Kentucky's workforce remains a national leader in manufacturing and made our state the perfect place for this expansion."

FSIP designs, tests and manufactures components for air suspensions in Williamsburg, Kentucky, which is the only full U.S. manufacturer of this product category. FSIP operates a second plant, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, where air springs are assembled. FSIP's North America Advanced Technical Design Center, in Fishers, Indiana, enables the company to remain agile and focus on speed to market, a key requirement of start-up EV companies. The company also operates plants in Brazil, China, Costa Rica and Poland.

FSIP purchased the building and land located in Williamsburg in 1988. The Williamsburg Plant is currently 375,000 square feet. It is one of the largest employers in the area with more than 500 employees. Williamsburg Plant employees embody the company's global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, with initiatives in community support, education and environmental conservation and preservation.

