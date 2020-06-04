Bridgestone Introduces Next Generation Firestone Destination LE3 Tire

"We designed the Firestone Destination LE3 tire to deliver uncompromising, all-season performance," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This is a versatile tire that drivers can depend on, regardless of their destination or the weather conditions."

The Firestone Destination LE3 tire is engineered for improved safety in the rain and optimized snow performance.* Featuring the Firestone brand's Hydro-Grip™ Technology package, the tire's specially-designed tread pattern cuts through water to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. In addition to wet traction, full-depth 3D sipes in the tread give the tire improved snow performance. The tire is backed by a 70,000-mile (110,000-kilometre) limited warranty and is supported by the industry-leading Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try™ Guarantee, which allows customers to return their tires within 90 days for a full refund or exchange if they are not satisfied with their purchase.**

The Firestone Destination LE3 is available in 66 sizes and leads the industry with 87% coverage of the light trucks, SUVs, and CUVs on the road today.*** It is available now at all Bridgestone authorized dealer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Firestone tires, visit www.firestonetire.com.

1 Comparison based on the Firestone Destination LE3 tire vs. the Firestone Destination LE2 tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

2 Conditions apply. See Firestonetire.com/warranty for details.

3 Based on 1961-2020 Model Years, CUV/SUV/Truck Segments - Q1 2019 Polk VIO Data

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

