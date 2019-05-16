Bridgestone Launches First All-Weather Touring Tire in U.S. and Canada

Featuring the Firestone brand's new Hydro-Grip technology package, the Firestone WeatherGrip tire utilizes a tread pattern designed with full-depth grooves and open shoulder slots for enhanced water evacuation.* The all-weather tire is also engineered with a rounded footprint where the rubber meets the road, allowing it to cut through water to help reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

"Drivers today are looking for durable, dependable tires that work hard and keep them in control in every driving season," said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This is why we built the Firestone WeatherGrip tire to provide enhanced grip in wet and winter conditions, so drivers can confidently take on any forecast."

The Firestone WeatherGrip tire also features TractionTech, a new technology package exclusive to Firestone. TractionTech leverages a full-depth tread design and interlocking sipes to ensure the tire maintains its wet and snow performance over its 65,000-mile (105,000 kilometre) limited warranty.**

The Firestone WeatherGrip tire is available in 33 sizes that fit more than 60% of the most popular cars and crossovers on the road today. The tire comes backed by the industry-leading Firestone 90-Day Buy & Try Guarantee.*** If consumers aren't satisfied with their purchase, they can return or exchange their tires within the first 90 days.

For more details on the Firestone WeatherGrip tire, visit www.firestonetire.com.

*Hydro-Grip™ Package features full-depth grooves to help provide enhanced water evacuation, open shoulder slots help provide enhanced water evacuation, and a rounded footprint that pierces water to help improve hydroplaning resistance.

**TractionTech™ Package features a full-depth tread design that is engineered to maintain performance throughout the tire's limited mileage warranty. Also, interlocking sipes that create more edges for enhanced snow and wet performance longer through the tire's limited mileage warranty.

***Conditions apply. See Firestonetire.com/warranty for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

