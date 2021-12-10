Bridgestone Selected as Tire Partner for the Audi Q4 e-tron

The bespoke summer tires offer impressive rolling resistance performance and make no compromises when it comes to on-road stability, which is crucial for the heavy load on a rear traction vehicle.

Bridgestone sees electric mobility as a huge opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions and make mobility more environmentally sustainable, and is proud to be collaborating with Audi in helping to accelerate the electric future.



The Audi Q4 e-tron with custom Bridgestone Turanza ECO summer and Blizzak LM005 winter tires is available now in the U.S. market.

1 Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tires with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tire size (92Y 225/40R18 XL).

