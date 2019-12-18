Bridgestone to Showcase Global Mobility Solutions at CES 2020

"CES presents Bridgestone with a unique opportunity to demonstrate how we are transforming to become the most trusted partner for mobility solutions," said TJ Higgins, vice president and senior officer, global chief strategic officer, Bridgestone. "Bridgestone has a nearly 90-year history of using technology and research to develop advanced products, services and solutions for a world in motion. As we look to the future, we are combining our core tire expertise with a wide range of digital solutions to deliver connected products and services that promote safe, sustainable mobility and continue contributing to society's advancement."

Bridgestone will feature multiple cutting-edge mobility solutions at CES, including:

Bridgestone Airless Tires for Extended Mobility – Bridgestone is building on nearly 90 years of leadership in product innovation to develop tires that enable safe, uninterrupted mobility. Onsite at CES, Bridgestone will showcase its portfolio of advanced air free tires, including concepts for personal mobility and commercial fleet applications. The company's CES showcase will demonstrate how airless tires from Bridgestone combine a tire's tread and wheel into one durable, high-strength structure. This design eliminates the need for tires to be filled and maintained with air, and essentially erases the dangers and downtime associated with a flat tire. Bridgestone also will showcase an airless, elastic tire and wheel solution for a lunar rover currently being developed for an international space exploration mission.

– Today's mobility technology is unaware of what is happening in a tire and on the road surface, which is a barrier to fully autonomous driving. Using its proprietary knowledge, tire sensors and powerful simulation capabilities, Bridgestone is addressing this need by building a next-generation digital twin of the tire. At CES, Bridgestone will demonstrate how its digital twin and connected tire technology can be used to generate specific, actionable predictions that can enhance the precision of vehicle safety systems. Webfleet Solutions for Increased Efficiency – The Webfleet Solutions platform from Bridgestone uses data and analytics to move millions of vehicles as efficiently as possible. At CES, consumers will be able to view a simulation of the platform in motion to see how telematics power a connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the way business will be done around the world by advancing safety and improving cost efficiency.

To learn more about Bridgestone and experience its first-ever CES showcase and new innovations, visit the booth at CES, located at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth 4619. For a preview of the booth and more information, please click here.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. BSAM also is engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produces air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. BSAM also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

SOURCE Bridgestone