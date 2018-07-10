BridgeStreet Revolutionizes the Extended Stay Experience with Transformative Technology Platform, "Six Ways to Stay™"

RESTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BridgeStreet has launched a leading-edge solution to address a major pain point for corporate travel managers and business travelers. This new platform provides easy-access to trusted, global accommodations across both traditional and alternate hospitality experiences in a single, easy-to-use user experience.

Six Ways to Stay™ – BridgeStreet's newest technology platform that enables corporate travel managers, clients and business travelers to book professionally-operated Extended Stay Hotels, Hotels, Furnished Homes, Urban/Resort Vacation Rentals, Serviced Apartments and design-led Hostels under one roof - bridgestreet.com. What once took weeks, now takes minutes – a towering upgrade for the industry.

BridgeStreet's evolution from hospitality operator to travel technology platform is completely transforming an industry vertical. Similar to prominent business cases like Walmart, Jet, Amazon, or Whole Foods, where consolidation and customer consideration were key, BridgeStreet is unifying a fragmented global accommodation market into a one-stop-solution. The goal? To singularly meet the needs of BridgeStreet's business customer's demands: rate transparency, duty to take care of your traveler, trusted data management, ease of use, reporting and real-time booking.

"It's rare that any business finds the opportunity to take advantage of special market conditions - but we have. Six Ways to Stay™ marks a turning point for Business Travel and how it operates. Simply put – we've made it easier than it's ever been, providing every guarantee and convenience the travel department needs to operate with confidence. With millions of accommodations now available on the site (and growing), Six Ways to Stay™ is proof of a growing Extended Stay industry in need and our BridgeStreet technology platform delivering a promise. If you build it, they will come." Sean Worker, BridgeStreet President and CEO.

With over 20 years of experience, BridgeStreet saw the opportunity to elevate access to a globally-curated community of trusted accommodations, backed by the BridgeStreet Guarantee – which has set the gold standard for Business Travel. This is a natural evolution of the technology platform, which BridgeStreet originally pioneered in 2017.

"We're undergoing real transformation, servicing over 22,000 cities, with millions of choices and Six Ways to Stay™, all supported by BridgeStreet Teams from San Francisco to Singapore." said Sean, "When other industry players were reading tea leaves, we were listening and learning from customers. TRUST IS THE NEW CURRENCY and we've built this platform to deliver on that understanding in every way – from rate transparency to duty of care. It's about providing "Your Stay, Your Way" with confidence, every time."

What supports Six Ways to Stay™ ?

22,674 cities, 131+ countries served, globally

Millions of options available every day

Customized analytics for Corporate Travel Managers

Around the clock global support

Local operations from San Francisco to Singapore

to Customizable self-booking hubs for business travelers

The technology transformation for BridgeStreet has been a consistent and upward gain. The point was to make booking easier, more transparent and reliable. In addition, while BridgeStreet's full transition required years of discipline and millions of dollars of investment, the results are evident as BridgeStreet connects high quality Demand with curated high quality Supply.

Chief Technology Officer Aaron Turner comments, "Here at BridgeStreet we're really focusing on making business travel easy - whether it's for our clients, our suppliers, or our guests. Six Ways to Stay™ facilitates every interaction - whether physical or virtual open APIs are readily available, integrating software packages, reservation management systems and content management systems, we have become an end-to-end solution for all."

ABOUT BRIDGESTREET

We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.

BridgeStreet.com is the first technology platform built specifically for the 5 night + extended stay business travel. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel technology leader in the night + extended-stay corporate travel sector. BridgeStreet's innovative product line, Six Ways to Stay™, connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels, serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, Urban/Resort vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is globally recognized as the trusted expert in 5 night + business extended stay travel management!

www.bridgestreet.com

heretostay.tv (YouTube)

