Bridging sex-ed, couple games, and dating. Fantasy Match releases sexual wellness community iOS app.

"The app got over 10,000 downloads since the beta version was released in Feb 2020 and recently became the number one in the US App Store based on 'sex education' search term. We saw the growing interest in our app since the beginning of the pandemic, and decided to focus on creating educational and entertaining content," shares Andrew Yaroshenko.

Juliya Yaroshenko, Chief Pleasure Officer and a practicing sexologist behind Fantasy Match, is sure the app is an excellent tool for bridging sexuality and mindfulness, and spicing up foreplay. She believes it helps users understand and communicate desires better, especially when it comes to female pleasure.

"To do that, we are putting together one of the world's largest sexual fantasy libraries. Users can swipe illustrated erotic fantasy cards with their partner to see mutual turn-ons, bringing novelty and much-needed intimacy into the bedroom. Singles, in turn, can reflect on their desires and use it as storage for their spicy fantasies," says Juliya.

The app has three sections: Learn, Play, and Flirt. Learn, the expert-curated Library section has entertaining and educational cards arranged into decks, which were created with publicly available Mindful Guidelines . One of the educational decks is the uniquely designed World's Sexual Cultures Deck, which expands knowledge on how people relate to sex, love, and morality in different cultures.

All user profiles are private so users can access the app to discover new content, or use the Play section to have fun with their partners without going public. Users can make their profile public only if they want to be visible.

Fantasy Match is a registered trademark of Fantasy App, Inc.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1230109516

Web-site: https://fantasyapp.com/

Media Q&A: https://fantasyapp.com/en/media/

Subscribe to the company Press Room and read more about the app at https://medium.com/fantasy-match

SOURCE Fantasy Match

Related Links

https://fantasyapp.com

