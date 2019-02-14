Bridging the Education Gap: One IT Apprentice at a Time

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday was a big moment for a lot of students in the State of New Jersey, and Domain Computer Services is proud to be a part of the reason why. The Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) Grant Opportunity under Governor Murphy awarded seven new apprenticeship programs, aimed to get people into middle-income jobs while allowing them to develop skills for the future. Domain's new apprenticeship program, ApprenticeIT, was fortunate enough to be one of the recipients of this grant funding, allowing them to provide more opportunities for future apprentices. You can read more about the Apprenticeship Grants here in an article covering the event by NJ.gov.

Governor Murphy Holding up an ApprenticeIT shirt at the Press Conference Domain staff poses with apprentices

Due to the visionary leadership of Domain Computer Services executives including Rashaad Bajwa, Michelle Bajwa, and Lorin Fisher, ApprenticeIT was born. Each apprentice will be trained as a Computer Support Specialist – Desktop Support Technician. Domain plans to hire 15 to 20 new apprentices within the next year.

"Programs like ApprenticeIT not only create a farm system for local IT talent, they help fill the skills gap domestically and make sure we are keeping the jobs of the future local instead of outsourcing them overseas," said Rashaad Bajwa.

ApprenticeIT serves two purposes. First, it gives students access to on-the-job training that they would not otherwise have while being paid, easing the financial burden of education. Second, it allows Domain to train for their own negative job gap as well as the business technology industry as a whole. Everybody wins.

ApprenticeIT is not only just recognized as the first IT Apprenticeship by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the program is also nationally registered with the US Department of Labor.

About Domain Computer Services: Domain Computer Services is one of the largest managed IT service providers serving NJ, NYC and the Phila metro areas. Domain has designed, implemented and protected the technology infrastructure for over 500 businesses ranging from small community banks to Fortune 500 companies. Domain has also been recognized on the 2016 MSP501 list of largest technology solution providers in the world as well as the 2016 INC5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the world.

