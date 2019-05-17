Bridging the Gap Between Blockchain Technology and Enterprise Adoption, Singapore's DLT Compass Conference to Welcome 300 Delegates

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LongHash , a global blockchain incubator supported by the Singapore government will be hosting the inaugural DLT Compass Conference in the Westin Hotel, Singapore this June 6-7. Expected to welcome over 300 attendees, the two-day conference aims to facilitate further collaboration between corporate enterprises and blockchain projects through driving discussion on enterprise blockchain applications. DLT Compass speakers and panelists range from regulators and financial institutions to multi-national corporations and high-potential startups, including the Taiwan Government, DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered Bank, KPMG, IBM, and Huawei.

Commenting on the launch, founding partner and CEO of LongHash Singapore, Emma Cui said: "At LongHash, our overall objective is to accelerate the development, understanding, and adoption of blockchain technology among the masses. DLT Compass will not only be a forum for discussion, debate, and forward-planning but will provide attendees with practical insights and actions on how best to implement blockchain solutions to be future-ready proof."

C-Level executives, government representatives, and innovators across insurance, finance, energy, and ICT, will gather under one roof to discuss the journey to mainstream blockchain adoption and the potential roadblocks along the way. Over the course of the two days, attendees will be given the chance to glean insights from one another on how emerging technologies can overhaul internal operations, remodel business interactions, and even transform entire business models while also discussing what is needed from an innovation and investment standpoint to further drive enterprise adoption.

Peter Shen, Head of Technology Strategy and Innovation at Singapore Exchange (SGX), said, "Singapore is at the forefront of fintech and quickly becoming an innovation hub for emerging technologies. While it is encouraging to see so many milestones passed for blockchain, many challenges still remain before DLT can achieve mainstream adoption. Events such as DLT Compass play an important role in education, raising awareness, and facilitating actionable conversations as we approach the tipping point of mass adoptionfor blockchain."

Speakers at the event include Peter DeMeo, IBM; Deepthi Prasad, Microsoft; Zhang Yu, Huawei Cloud; Jason Hsu, Taiwan Government; John Ho, Standard Chartered Bank; Amit Agarwal, DBS; Tomasz Kurczyk, AXA; Mike Kayamori, Liquid Group Inc.; Professor David Lee, Block Asset; Neil Thomas, SIX; and Amit Ghosh, R3. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on DLT Compass, visit: https://events.longhash.com/

Emma Cui, CEO of Longhash is available for an interview.

About DLT Compass

DLT Compass is a 2-day conference aimed at providing practical and strategic insights to enterprises who wish to utilise blockchain technology. Industry leaders and multinational corporations will share their direct experience on how they have implemented blockchain solutions, while leading technology players and technologists share key factors from design to implementation.

About LongHash

LongHash is a global platform for accelerating the development and understanding of blockchain technology. Supported by the Singapore government, LongHash runs 12-week incubation programs providing end-to-end support to start-ups across fundraising, mentorship, and professional workshops. LongHash data journalism helps inform the public about trends and key incidents related to blockchain technology.

