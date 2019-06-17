Bridging the Gap between Technology and Education-Scaling the Wins

FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Hyman, a trustee of Holy Names University, is pleased to announce the Education Technology Partnership Panel discussion on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9am. The panel discussion, titled "Bridging the Gaps and Scaling the Wins," will focus on effectively integrating technology into California's primary and secondary schools to improve student learning outcomes.

The panel is comprised of thought leaders in education and technology who are committed to developing new learning experiences.

Ed Tech Panel Participants:

Shannon Tabaldo : Director Digital Curriculum Integration and Development; Director Innovation in Digital Education & Leadership (IDEAL) Institute School of Education Loyola Marymount University.

Randy Barth : Founder and CEO of Think Together – Think Together serves 47 school districts, 187,000 students and 552 programs.

Neal Finkelstein : Program Director for innovative studies - WestEd

Michael Biondi : Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

Mary Jo Madda : Creative Strategy Manager, Education + Diversity - Google

Maria McClain : Math Teacher and Paemst award winner at Deer Valley High School Antioch

Ed Tech Panel Moderator:

Carol Enright : Owner at Enright & Associates

"New educational based technologies are constantly emerging, and it is our hope that this session will provide educators with new ideas to enhance their curriculum," said Hyman.

If you are interested in attending this free Education Technology Partnership panel discussion on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Holy Names University, please register here.

