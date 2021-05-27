Bridging the Gaps Eases COVID Safety Protocols and Expands In-Person Services

WINCHESTER, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of adhering to strict safety measures to help tamp down the spread of the virus, Bridging the Gaps (BTG) is finally able to ease some of its protocols and restart services that were temporarily restricted or delivered virtually. BTG has a reputation throughout the Winchester, Virginia, area for putting the health and safety of clients first. The drug and alcohol rehab center is excited to be in the process of lifting restrictions and allowing clients to, once again, make the face-to-face connections that can so effectively enhance their recovery journey.

Bridging the Gaps

BTG quickly instated safety measures at the onset of the pandemic to reduce the risk of virus contraction among clients and staff. The addiction treatment center reports that not a single client contracted the virus. While BTG remained open, it adopted a hybrid in-person and telehealth treatment model in order to deliver its addiction treatment services to clients. The shift to virtual treatment posed challenges for staff and clients, but the BTG community adapted quickly.

In fact, BTG's implementation of telehealth care was so successful that the rehab will continue to offer this service going forward to clients who do not live locally but prefer BTGs' treatment model. The restrictions impacted many clients who preferred the in-person treatment modalities, so the move to remove these limiting factors is sure to meet with excitement among clients who are anxious to return to some semblance of normalcy in a post-pandemic Virginia.

While BTG will continue to offer telehealth services as it lifts pandemic restrictions, it is in the process of restoring its IOP and OP services for in-person clients. BTG Executive Director Pam Reiman understands that for many clients, "that person-to-person connection is imperative for successful recovery."

She adds that the addiction treatment center will continue to put the health and safety of clients first. Staff will also assist clients who wish to receive vaccines in order to reduce the risks to the community. She believes that by remaining fluid and flexible, "BTG will be able to respond successfully to future health and safety concerns."

BTG features various programs designed to help clients manage their addiction to drugs or alcohol. It offers both residential and outpatient treatment programs in order to meet the diverse needs of its clientele in and near Winchester, VA. More than 24 million Americans are struggling with a substance abuse disorder. With high-quality treatment, clients can develop the strategies they need to manage their addiction and prevent relapse.

BTG would like to thank its clients and care team for supporting its safety protocols and navigating the pandemic together with positivity and a hopeful outlook. Ms. Reiman is proud of the community's flexibility and is eager to move into "post-pandemic opportunities that can enhance clients' recovery experiences and promote sustained quality of life."

If you or a loved one is struggling with an addiction to alcohol or drugs near Winchester, VA, contact BTG for help. It features multiple treatment programs to suit each client's recovery needs.

Contact:

Trevor Gage

5403065416

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridging the Gaps