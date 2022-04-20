Bridging the Science Gap: "Ask a Geneticist" connects public and educators with real scientists

"We do get a fair amount of quirky questions. Our hope is always to make genetics feel less daunting for people, especially teachers who need support with complicated topics," said Abbey Thompson, Director of Educational Outreach, Stanford Genetics. "We're responding to the growing recognition that scientists need to learn how to communicate with the public, and the public needs greater access to factual information."

Thompson and her team spent a year revamping the site, updating nearly 600 blogs written since 2004 with the author's credentials, diverse high-resolution images, and more accurate and inclusive language. The site gets about 60 questions a month and posts roughly one new entry a week.

Ask a Geneticist is part of the Stanford at The Tech partnership, launched 20 years ago with the first wetlab, where the public can run an experiment with DNA. The partnership now includes the newly launched Book a Biologist , where teachers can book scientists to talk with their classes; and the ChromoZONE , a space where visitors can make a marker with DNA-infused ink or solve a mystery using genetics tools.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

