BridTV Announces 'Ads Marketplace' Powered by Top-Tier Ad Demand
Nov 18, 2019, 12:00 ET
BELGRADE, Serbia, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing video technology to new heights with a powerful video ad system called, Ads Marketplace. Publishers and advertisers combine their efforts to deliver top-quality services for their respective partners. BridTV video platform is the bridge that brings them together. The new tech earned the support and expertise from top-tier ad providers, including Google AdX, SpringServe and Verizon Media Group. Thanks to these new-found partnerships, our service now enables high-tech features like Dynamic Allocation. Each network denotes first-class ad demand.
New Service by Google AdX & BridTV
With the help of Google Ad Exchange, BridTV now incorporates advanced machine learning. Web publishers may now empower their video ad strategy with a secure and stable video monetization system. This brand new system is integrated into the high-end HTML5 video player from BridTV, enabling online businesses to achieve higher fill rates and higher eCPM. Additional benefits include:
- Google AdX Demand
Open and private auctions, plus Exchange Bidding in Dynamic Allocation (EBDA).
- Dedicated Trafficking Team
Minimum hassle for publishers, while BridTV handles the tech.
- Superior Mobile and Desktop Monetization
Easily monetize all organic traffic.
- BridTV In-house Ad Tech
Advanced, brand new analytics - track ad performance with real-time analytics / data.
Key info about Google AdX and BridTV Ads Marketplace can be found at Ads Marketplace: Google Ad Manager for Publishers.
Verizon Media (Oath Video Ad Platform)
Another new facet from BridTV and Verizon, now allows publishers to utilize a self-servable platform for running video ads with a top ad network like Verizon Media (Oath).
- Run outstream video ads on your site, leverage your first-party data.
- Comes with brand safety tools.
- This particular ad platform works perfectly for both mid-sized and premium publishers.
Enhanced Ad Tech With SpringServe Demand
Another new service is brought into play thanks to SpringServe. Both SpringServe and BridTV understand why publishers need to have complete control of their video ad efforts and video tech. The service provides yield management and video ad serving.
- With SpringServe you get ad serving aspects such as waterfall optimization; you can, for instance, run Auto-Optimization based on demand tag Opportunity Fill. These features are set around one specific goal perfect fill rate.
- Customize your ad strategy to suit your business goals. The ad provider delivers robust demand partners, and their system is very easy-to-set-up.
